Continental Properties on Thursday announced the addition of John Udell as principal to the firm’s regional development portfolio. Udell is an accomplished executive who joins the Continental team after being appointed by Erwin Fisch, the founder who has been at the helm for over 50 years. Udell himself brings over 30 years of experience in the field to the role, most recently serving as the president of Weichert Development. During his career, Udell acquired, transacted, developed and built real estate valued in the billions.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO