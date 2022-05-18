ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/18 Wednesday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131KT8_0fi1GLeL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewKhR_0fi1GLeL00
First Alert Weather: Nice day ahead 02:33

Forecast: Expect a sunny morning with some clouds mixing in this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Clouds thicken this evening with rain filling in overnight through daybreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K22mL_0fi1GLeL00
CBS2

As for tomorrow, the rain exits around 8/9 AM with breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJT1V_0fi1GLeL00
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny with highs closer to 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4aOe_0fi1GLeL00
CBS2

Temperatures soar on Saturday with highs in the 80s and even 90s -- feeling more like summer! The heat sticks around on Sunday, but there's a chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Cool & comfy midweek, heating up by Friday

Frost Advisory in effect for Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Lake-enhanced clouds Tuesday evening with a gusty northwest wind. Winds weaken as the sun goes down and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into valley locations.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Temperatures continuing to trend up after reaching 80s on Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cities in the western part of the state were well into the 80s Tuesday, while eastern communities were a few degrees shy of 80. There’s a lot more where that came from!. Overnight, temperatures slip into the upper 50s, with a few fair weather clouds...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Voice

Here's When Thunderstorms Expected To Sweet Region

Strong winds and tornados are possible in this afternoon's storm heading to the region, forecasters say. Heavy rain is expected to begin falling in the northwestern part of the New Jersey, and parts of Pennsylvania between 3 and 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The storm will begin elsewhere...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Denver

If We Freeze Friday Night, Here’s How To Trap Pockets Of Warm Air To Protect Your Annuals

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s growing concern for freezing temperatures along the Front Range of Colorado later this week. A cold and potentially wet storm will arrive by Thursday evening and it will impact the region into Saturday. Snow is expected in the mountains with a chilly rain in Denver. There is a chance the rain could mix with or change to snow Friday night into Saturday morning across the lower elevations. If you’ve already planted your vegetables and flowers this spring you’ll want to take action to protect them. Of utmost concern would be your annuals. The good news with this...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Strong to severe storms likely Friday evening, night

There's a chance for a few more morning showers and storms Friday mainly south of the metro. Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and overnight. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weekend weather: Cool temperatures and rain bring warm weather to an end

Rain is expected to fall across the country as the week of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end.Parts of the south east will enjoy temperatures of 21C on Saturday before showers and cooler temperatures begin to set in, the Met Office has said.While the weather in the south - particularly in London - are expected to remain mild for most of the weekend, rain is expected to cover the west of Scotland on Sunday.Temperatures are set to return to the average for this time of year with it predicted to be 16C in the south west and 14C in...
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

It's sweltering now – but 24 inches of snow could soon fall in Colorado

Don't be fooled by the scorching hot temperatures around the state of Colorado on Tuesday – there's still a chance snow could impact your weekend plans. Based on National Weather Service forecasts, precipitation could roll through the state on Friday, with night time lows in the teens in some areas expected to result in snow. This storm could linger through Sunday. Right now, the central mountain and northern mountain regions...
COLORADO STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy