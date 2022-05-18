ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Codington County, SD

Highway superintendent wants to be more proactive about flooded Codington County roads

By J.T. Fey
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

Rick Hartley wants to be more proactive in keeping roads above water in the western Codington County.

Hartley, county highway superintendent, asked the county board of commissioners Tuesday morning if he can seek quotes from engineering firms on how to better prevent roads from being flooded. Right now, the county’s response is reactive – a flooded road is built up with materials only to have it flood again later.

Hartley’s thinking is engineers could determine which roads are the most threatened by rising water and have the county respond before they flood.

“We’re going to have an issue on the west side of the county where you’re not going to be able to go where you want to go,” said Hartley. “The water is still rising.”

Commissioners gave verbal approval to Hartley to discuss the issue with engineers.

During his monthly report to the commission, Hartley also criticized the people who drove around county barricades that were erected following last week's storm that downed trees, power lines and damaged some buildings.

“If the signs are up, stay out of there,” Hartley said. “You have no business being there.”

Questions about potential welfare department move

Commissioner Troy VanDusen had questions about the prospect of the county welfare department moving to a downtown Watertown location at 7 W. Kemp St.

Sara Foust, county welfare director, brought up the topic last week, and an agenda item Tuesday dealt with the possible approval of a lease agreement for the new location. Currently, the welfare office and the veterans service office are in the basement of the Watertown City Auditorium.

Foust has detailed the difficulties of the current office, which originally only had two people working there. Now, there are four workers, and Foust said trying to have a confidential conversation with clients can be very difficult. She said she has to vacate her office to allow other staff members to isolate themselves with clients.

Other issues include a powerlift needed for people with disabilities that doesn’t always function and, Foust said, blown breaker switches are not uncommon.

One of the workers in the office is employed by the Interlakes Community Action Program and another is a grant-funded community health worker.

VanDusen doesn't object to the rental cost, which would be $750 per month the first year. But he questioned other costs, such as insurance, moving expenses, internet connection and even having to pay for light switch plates.

“I want to make sure it’s the right move for the county, that what we’re doing is fiscally responsible,” VanDusen said when queried by Commissioner Myron Johnson. “Not only that, is it a need or a want? Is it a need or a desire? If it’s an issue with confidentiality, then we have to address that.”

Commission Chairwoman Brenda Hanten asked commissioners to give Foust a list of their concerns. She also said she’ll contact the city about the issues at the auditorium.

