Sizzling weekend, with chance for pop-up storms

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the weekend will be hot, but there is a chance for a pop-up thunderstorm and a few showers.

FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Early steady rain that lasts into the morning rush. Cooler, then clouds break for some sun. Highs around 65. Lows around 56.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds - Warmer. Highs around 83. Lows around 63.

SATURDAY: Stay heat smart! Sun and clouds. Hot and moderately humid. Highs around 93 degrees. Chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. Lows around 69.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs around 90 degrees. A few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows around 63.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, with a few scattered showers possible. Highs around 72. Lows around 55.

