ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Moon volcanoes may have spewed 18 quadrillion pounds of volcanic water

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xwu3k_0fi1FPto00

The Moon's violent volcanic past may provide a vital lifeline for astronauts on future missions.

Those characteristic dark splotches on the Moon, also known as lunar maria, originated billions of years ago when a series of volcanic eruptions took place on the lunar surface.

Now, a new paper from researchers at CU Boulder predicts that those volcanoes may have also left ice sheets behind that may measure up to hundreds of feet thick in parts.

The Moon may be hiding 'big sheets of ice'

The researchers used advanced computer simulations and models to recreate the conditions of the Moon during and after its volatile volcanic past. Their simulations showed that the ancient Moon volcanoes threw out substantial amounts of water vapor, which came down to settle on the lunar surface, forming the ice sheets. "We envision it as a frost on the moon that built up over time," Andrew Wilcoski, lead author of the new study and a graduate student at CU Boulder, explained in a press release. If early humans were alive at that point, they may have even seen light reflecting off the ice from Earth.

According to study co-author Paul Hayne, assistant professor at CU Boulder, "it's possible that 5 or 10 meters below the surface, you have big sheets of ice," which could be a great source of drinking water for future astronauts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZzfd_0fi1FPto00
The Rocket M rover will drill below the lunar surface for ice. Source: Masten Space Systems

NASA's Artemis program aims to establish a human presence on the Moon that can act as a stepping stone for future missions to Mars, with the first crewed Moon landing since 1972 expected to take place around the year 2025.

Increasingly, scientists and engineers are developing mining tools for future Moon missions to help them extract ice from under the lunar surface. This can be used for drinking water and also converted into oxygen for rocket propellant. The Rocket M, a mining rover built by Masten Space Systems, for example, is designed to reach lunar ice via controlled rocket blasts.

Volcanic eruptions on the Moon may have released 18 quadrillion pounds of water

The new study from the CU Boulder team adds to a growing body of evidence that the Moon is hiding much more water under its surface than once believed. In a previous study, Hayne and his colleagues estimated that almost 6,000 square miles of the lunar surface could have the capacity to trap and maintain ice.

Scientists are not completely sure where all this ice came from. "There are a lot of potential sources at the moment," Hayne explained, highlighting the volcano theory. The volcanic eruptions that occurred on the Moon are thought to "dwarf almost all of the eruptions on Earth," Hayne said. The CU Boulder researchers believe that the massive carbon monoxide clouds expelled by the volcanic eruptions may have caused short-lived atmospheres to develop, helping the water vapor to settle as ice on the surface.

According to their estimates, roughly 41 percent of the water from volcanoes could have condensed onto the lunar surface as ice, which could have been as much as 18 quadrillion pounds of volcanic water — more than all of the water in Lake Michigan. The team believes that all of that ice is likely still there, buried beneath several feet of lunar dust or regolith, waiting to be uncovered by future Moon missions.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Water#Volcano#Volcanic Eruptions#Cu Boulder#Artemis
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano on the Planet

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive ones can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. It is estimated the catastrophe killed as many as 15,000 people. The […]
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
natureworldnews.com

Blood Moon Causes Intense Earthquakes Across the Globe

The British Geological Survey (BGS) explains the connection between the recent blood moon and earthquakes. On May 16, a lunar eclipse occurred for a brief moment during the fifth full moon of the year. This resulted in a reddish tinge to the extraterrestrial body as seen from Earth. Stargazers and...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
The Independent

Chinese scientists find massive 630ft-deep sinkhole with an entire hidden forest inside

A massive 630ft-deep sinkhole has been found in China in which a stunning ancient forest range has been discovered by researchers with trees as tall as 131ft (40m) and could include species that have not been seen before.Cave explorers came across the sinkhole near Ping’e village in Leye County of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region earlier this month.The sinkhole is 630ft (192m) deep and measures 1,000ft (304m) in length and 490ft (149m) in width, according to the Xinhua news agency.The discovery was classified as “large” and experts hiked for several hours before reaching the base of the sinkhole and...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
84K+
Followers
10K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy