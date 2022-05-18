ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Farmers Working To Get Planting Season Back On Track

By Dustin Teays
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold and wet start to the planting season has farmers slightly behind where they historically have been in years past. At this point in the season farmers are approximately two weeks behind on both planting corn and soybeans compared to where they were last season and also...

Planting Season Brings More Farm Equipment and A Need For More Safety

With planting season comes a lot more large equipment out on the roads and it’s important for motorists and farmers to be safe. With planting season underway Dallas County Extension Field Agronomist Meaghan Anderson says people may see more equipment out on the roads such as tractors pulling planters and sprayers. Anderson offers some safety reminders for this time of the year.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Wetrich Hired as Jefferson Matters Events and Tourism Coordinator

Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community has hired a new individual. Matt Wetrich replaces Beth Vander Wilt as the Events and Tourism Coordinator. Earlier this year, Vander Wilt was hired by the Jefferson Matters Board as the new executive director. Wetrich has 15 years of experience in marketing and implementing public programming and events.
JEFFERSON, IA
Greene County Conservation Director Comments on Morel Mushroom Season

If you enjoy eating morel mushrooms, all across Iowa the fungi have been plentiful. Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio how Greene County has fared when it comes to hunting for morel mushrooms. “There are plenty of morel hunters out right now, myself included. It’s been...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Morton qualifies for 2A short hurdles final; takes a fall in 400 hurdles final

Greene County High School senior Jackson Morton has the third fastest qualifying time after the Class 2A 110 meter high hurdles preliminaries at the Coed State Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines this afternoon. Morton was second in his qualifying heat in 14.80 seconds, the second fastest time he’s ever recorded. He’s set to run the final on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. Morton anchored the Rams to the Saturday final in the shuttle hurdle relay in Thursday’s prelim, and he will run later today in the 400 meter hurdles final. Fortunes were not on Morton’s side in the 400 meter hurdles final as he hit the fifth hurdle hard, but kept his footing, then later hit another and fell onto the track. He did get up and finish the race in 1:02.43 and he finished in 23rd.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
AC/GC Thursday And Friday State Track And Field Results

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center track and field teams have performed in a total of six events so far in the Iowa High School Track and Field Championship. The first race on Thursday for AC/GC was the boys 200 meter dash and Austin Kunkle finished in fourth place along with Cayden Jensen placing in 12th. Kunkle will race in the 200 meter dash finals Saturday at 2:05pm. The boys 4×800 team grabbed 18th place with Trevin Suhr, Miles Kading, Charlie Crawford and Kaden Thompson racing. The last event for AC/GC was the boys 100 meter dash with Austin Kunkle finished in fourth and Cayden Jensen placed 14th.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Morton is 110 High Hurdles Runner-up; Rams finish third in 2A boys shuttle hurdle; Olivia Shannon is seventh in 2A 200

The final day of competition for Greene County at the Coed State Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines was very good for the Rams. Senior Jackson Morton placed second in the Class 2A 110 meter high hurdles in 14:64 seconds, and he anchored a third place finish for the Rams in the shuttle hurdle relay team in a season best time. The all-senior quartet of Landyn Venteicher, Bryce Stalder, Nate Black, and Morton ran 1:00.73. The foursome was second to Central Decatur (Leon) in section one, who ran 1:00.64, and was second overall. The four fastest qualifying teams from Thursday’s preliminary ran in the final section and only Spirit Lake, who placed first overall in 1:00.50, was faster than CD and the Rams. The placing was among the best ever for a Jefferson-based shuttle hurdle relay since the event began for boys more than a decade ago. The third place finish was worth six points for the team.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Congressman Feenstra Talks Supply Chain and Healthcare Issues

A member of the U.S. House of Representatives recently made a trip to a local business in Greene County and is wanting to help ease some of their issues. Iowa’s Fourth Congressional Representative Randy Feenstra says one of the biggest problems that Power Lift of Jefferson is facing is the supply chain disruptions, caused by the pandemic.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will hear an update of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project, as well as consider approving an amendment to the current fiscal year budget following a public hearing. Additionally, they will then act as the drainage district board of trustees to consider approving the assessment schedule and waiver resolution.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Courthouse Body Scanner Purchase

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a courthouse body scanner purchase at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will hear a Dallas County Foundation grant awards update, hear a broadband update, consider approving the abatement of mobile home taxes, consider approving EMS billing rates and hold an EMS Department workshop, conduct a pay plan policy review and set time and date for the first reading of proposed amendments to Chapter 45 Dallas County Zoning Ordinance.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Next Re-Awakening History Coming Up Next Week In Perry

An ongoing series that looks to talk about the history of Perry will have another program next week. The Re-Awakening History By Telling Our Own Stories program with Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will have another program running from 6-8 p.m. on May 24th at the Towncraft Building in Perry.
PERRY, IA
Dallas County Habitat For Humanity Rock The Block In Perry This June

The Dallas County Habitat for Humanity will be coming to Perry in June and is looking for those who may need assistance with home repairs in the community. The Rock The Block Repair Program aims to help make home repairs affordable and provides a way for homeowners, organizations, volunteers and the Dallas County Habitat for Humanity to come together to assist low-income residents with needed repairs, maintenance, safety, accessibility and beautification of homes.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Perry’s Olejniczak Places 22nd in State 400

The Perry High School track and field season officially ended Thursday night following Lydia Olejniczak’s performance in the Class 3A 400 meter dash. The speedy junior placed 22nd with a time of 1:06.57 from lane one in the opening heat of competition. Olejniczak was Perry’s lone competitor. The 200 and 400 meter specialist will now set her sights on softball where she will look to be the anchor of the Jayette softball team this summer.
PERRY, IA
Doris Wetzel, 91, of Guthrie Center

Graveside Services for Doris Wetzel, 91, of Guthrie Center will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery, Guthrie Center, IA. Twigg Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Multiple Crashes Overnight on I-80 Near Stuart

Multiple crashes overnight on Interstate-80 near Stuart results in injuries. According to the Stuart Fire Department, first responders were paged to mile marker 91 on the interstate around 3:45am Sunday. The fire department says the initial crash involved two semis and two passenger vehicles that blocked the two westbound lanes and partially blocked one of the eastbound lanes. While crews were on scene, another crash occurred in the eastbound lanes between a semi and a passenger vehicle.
STUART, IA
Guthrie County Supervisor Candidate Meet And Greet Before June Primary

Two development groups in Guthrie County have partnered together to allow voters to interact with candidates ahead of the June primary. The Guthrie Center and Panora Economic Development Groups are going to host a meet and greet for all the candidates running for Guthrie County Supervisor. This event is designed...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Adel Partners Chamber Of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Next Week

The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting next week that will celebrate the addition to a business. There will be a ribbon cutting beginning at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25th at the Faith Lutheran Church and Preschool in Adel that will help to celebrate the addition and tours of the church and preschool will be available to those participating.
ADEL, IA
AC/GC Baseball Steps Back On The Field Today

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball will step back on the diamond today to face Glidden-Ralston on the road. AC/GC is coming off a first game loss 11-2 to Woodward-Granger a conference opponent, at home. The Chargers are looking to bounce back with Reid Rumelhart toeing the mound as the starting pitcher for the first time in his high school career. Rumelhart has a pitched five innings all in relief coming into his senior year.
GLIDDEN, IA
Rams qualify for 2A boys shuttle hurdle final; Olivia Shannon gets last spot in 200 final

The Greene County Rams qualified for the Class 2A boys’ shuttle hurdle relay on day one of the State Track & Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines Thursday afternoon. The quartet of Landyn Venteicher, Bryce Stalder, Nate Black, and Jackson Morton won their heat in 1:02.08, and that was good for the sixth fastest of the eight qualifying spots in Saturday’s 12:20 p.m. final.
DES MOINES, IA

