Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Specifications Included in the Box Design: A Crown Jewel Display: AMOLED Goodness S Pen: A Welcomed Treat Software: More Than You Need Performance: Fluid Responses Camera: Best in Class Battery Life: Speedy Recharge Our Verdict How Long Will It Last? What Are Some of the Alternatives? When you look at all the best smartphones on the market right now, they share some very similar qualities. From their slick-looking premium designs to their versatile triple-camera systems, it’s no surprise that nothing has yet to...

CELL PHONES ・ 43 MINUTES AGO