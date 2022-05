(Radio Iowa) Cold, wet weather delayed farmers from getting into the fields this spring, but Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig, says they have been quickly working to catch up. “We had a significant week of progress last week on corn and soybean planting. You know, farmers are having to dodge some rain clouds this week but I think we will once again see a significant progress change in the in the planting progress,” Niag says. “And of course, it’s great to see the sunshine because once you get the seed in the ground, of course you want it to germinate and get up and we think conditions that are conducive to that.”

