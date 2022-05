After taking the first two games of the series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers were unable to escape some sloppy plate in the late innings to complete the sweep. A crucial error by Max Muncy allowed the tying and winning runs to score in the bottom of the 10th, as the Phillies avoided the three-game sweep in front of their home crowd.The Boys in Blue jumped to a 2-0 lead early on, thanks to a third inning 394-foot solo shot from Mookie Betts off of Phillies starter Zach Eflin (1-3, 3.65 ERA), and a fourth inning solo...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO