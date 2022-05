One name can be eliminated from the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search. Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard resisted an "overture" from the Los Angeles Lakers regarding their coaching vacancy, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers never made a formal offer to Howard, per Wojnarowski, but the interest was there on their end. Had Howard also been interested, the two sides likely would have progressed in talks.

