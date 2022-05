The third time is a charm as the Vincennes Girls tennis sectional was again rained out last night. Tonight at 4:30 pm, Washington will play Rivet at South Knox. The match has been moved to South Knox due to graduation at Lincoln. The second match will follow featuring the winner against Washington Catholic. Tomorrow back at Vincennes, Lincoln will play South Knox at 10:00 am and the championship will follow.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO