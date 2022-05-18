Former Youth Pastor in Evansville Pleads Guilty

Nadene Franz Nichols, age, 96, died in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Milton Township, Michigan, on August 22, 1925, to Dean J. and Carrie V. (Hicks) Franz who preceded her in death. She was the widow of Robert James Nichols, M.D. and mother of surviving children Pamela K. Kallio (Craig) of Oak Ridge, TN, Rhonda N. Barr (John) of Iowa City, IA, Dena N. Yngve (David) of Galveston, TX, and R. James Nichols, M.D. (Anne) of Billings, MT. She was preceded in death by brothers Richard Dean Franz and Dale William Franz.
