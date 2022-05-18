ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Former Youth Pastor in Evansville Pleads Guilty

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former youth pastor in southern Indiana is looking at more than a...

Nadene Nichols

Nadene Franz Nichols, age, 96, died in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born in Milton Township, Michigan, on August 22, 1925, to Dean J. and Carrie V. (Hicks) Franz who preceded her in death. She was the widow of Robert James Nichols, M.D. and mother of surviving children Pamela K. Kallio (Craig) of Oak Ridge, TN, Rhonda N. Barr (John) of Iowa City, IA, Dena N. Yngve (David) of Galveston, TX, and R. James Nichols, M.D. (Anne) of Billings, MT. She was preceded in death by brothers Richard Dean Franz and Dale William Franz.
VINCENNES, IN
Recaptured Alabama escapee ordered to provide DNA sample

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A capital murder suspect who authorities say went on the lam for 10 days with the help of an Alabama jail official was ordered to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors. Lauderdale County District Judge Carole C. Medley did not cite a reason why the...
ALABAMA STATE
Casey Cole White ordered to give DNA sample

Casey Cole White has been ordered to give a DNA sample, according to court records filed in connection to his escape charge. The records state Casey White is to give the sample today or “as soon as practicable,” according to the filing. The court documents do not state...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Hoosiers orchestrate unusual family reunion, over a century later

(WEHT)- The loss of a loved one is a tragedy, but the loss of the tombstone dedicated to keeping their memories alive is disturbing. Harry Allen and Anna Borders both died well over 150 years ago and their parents and siblings are gone as well, but that didn’t stop Shane Kocher and Tracie Ruff from trying to find their missing tombstones and return them to their rightful, and final, resting place.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Storm damage reported across Indiana counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple counties and cities across Indiana have been affected by storm damage overnight. This includes Edinburg, Franklin, Bedford, and Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County was hit by an intense storm. Police are responding to several weather-related calls. Several homes and trailer parks were affected in...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Indiana Firefighter Shot and Killed By Driver He Stopped To Help

Indiana Firefighter killedSCDN Graphics Department. A driver who ran out of gas shot and killed an Indiana firefighter who stopped to lend a hand. Indiana State Police say pulled to the side of the road on SR 135 just south of Palmyra after he ran out of gas. Moore asked a local resident for help before returning to his vehicle.
INDIANA STATE
Update: OPD charges minor in homicide

UPDATE – The Owensboro Police Department says detectives have charged a 17-year-old male juvenile in this investigation. He has been charge with murder and is currently being held at the Warren Regional Detention Center. OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department is launching an investigation after a man, 38,...
OWENSBORO, KY
ISP: 2 men arrested for dealing drugs in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana men were arrested for dealing heroin and methamphetamine, Indiana State Police said Thursday. According to ISP, police began an investigation after information was found that Kyle Whitaker, 28, was involved in dealing heroin around Lawrence County. On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant...
INDIANA STATE
Giant hail prompts storm warnings in multiple counties

(WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 8:30 p.m. Thursday for southeastern Jackson County in south central Indiana, and Jennings County in southwestern Indiana. Primary hazards were quarter-sized hail and 60 mph gusts. This storm was producing hail up to golf-ball size. A report of golf-ball size hail came in from Mitchell. Folks in Brimestone Corners, Indiana, also saw the same size of hail about 7:43 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
Good Samaritan Welcomes New Neurologist

Good Samaritan is welcoming a new Neurologist. Dr. Belén Lawless, MD. was originally born in Argentina before she and her family moved to the United States where she grew up in Ohio. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Loyola University in Chicago and later earned her Doctor of Medicine...
OLNEY, IL

Community Policy