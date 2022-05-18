Follow that BBQ! One of Texas’ top 50 stands is moving from west to south Fort Worth

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue is coming home again, but bigger and better.

The Texas Monthly top-50 barbecue restaurant will keep its current west side location through May 29, then reopen June 17 in its original location, 2000 W. Berry St.

Look, if you’re surprised, so are Ashley and Dayne Weaver .

They wanted to stay on Berry Street two years ago. But when negotiations fell through, they moved their barbecue trailer to its current location in the beer garden at Lola’s Trailer Park, 2735 W. Fifth St.

Now — follow me here — Lola’s is completely moving to the same grill-and-bar space on Berry Street east of TCU.

So, Dayne’s is coming along, bringing not only brisket and ribs but also its new expanded menu of some of the city’s best burgers Fridays and Sundays, along with a selection of homemade sausages.

“We’re going back into a place that we thought we were out of, but it’s the best thing for us right now,” Dayne Weaver said.

Dayne’s and Lola’s both have a faithful clientele, and Dayne’s also has its original south side following.

The restaurant will bring a statewide following to a TCU-area neighborhood that does not currently have its own craft barbecue stand.

“It looks great — the building and stage have the same feel as Lola’s,” Dayne Weaver said.

The restaurant sells five to six times more barbecue now than it did when it left Berry Street in 2019, he said.

“It’s been crazy,” he said.

Dayne’s wasn’t always busy when it first opened as a pop-up inside what was then the old Americado patio restaurant on Berry Street.

Now, there’s usually a line during Dayne’s hours Fridays through Sundays.

Dayne Weaver said he hopes to add Thursday hours at the new location.

His barbecue used to draw crowds on Berry Street for pop-ups.

“Now it’s an awesome crowd three days a week,” he said.

The Weavers haven’t given up on plans for a permanent restaurant.

They’re still looking for a forever home, or at least a catering kitchen so they can handle the tremendous demand for craft brisket and ribs.

“If we can find somewhere so we can say yes to everyone who wants our food — that’s what we’re hoping for,” he said.

There might also be a Dayne’s Burgers in the plans.

“You know Fort Worth needs more burgers, right?” he said with a laugh.

Right now we’re definitely living on burger budgets.