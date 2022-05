MIDDLETOWN — After posting its first post-season victory in five years earlier in the week, the Hopewell Valley softball team met the end of the line in the Central Jersey Group III Tournament Saturday when it lost at Middletown North, 9-2. Each team had eight hits, but second-seeded Middletown was able to take advantage of seven walks and five Hopewell errors.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO