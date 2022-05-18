FDNY battles large 3-alarm fire across multiple Mott Haven buildings

Firefighters are battling a massive three-alarm fire that has spread to multiple homes in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

FDNY officials say the fire started before 3 a.m. at 420 East 143rd St. and quickly spread to at least four buildings. The building where the fire started is completely collapsed and the others on each side have partially collapsed.

FDNY members say there was a vacate order on the building where the fire started, but that it looked like construction work was being done.

No residents were hurt and only one firefighter had minor injuries.