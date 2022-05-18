ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FDNY battles large 3-alarm fire across multiple Mott Haven buildings

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Firefighters are battling a massive three-alarm fire that has spread to multiple homes in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

FDNY officials say the fire started before 3 a.m. at 420 East 143rd St. and quickly spread to at least four buildings. The building where the fire started is completely collapsed and the others on each side have partially collapsed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJ29i_0fi1Dqbj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498ndS_0fi1Dqbj00

FDNY members say there was a vacate order on the building where the fire started, but that it looked like construction work was being done.

No residents were hurt and only one firefighter had minor injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

FDNY: Manhole fire spread to car on East Tremont Avenue

The FDNY battled a fire early Sunday morning on East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard. Video shows flames spreading on top of a black SUV. Officials say it may have started as a manhole fire before it spread. Con Edison crews reported to the scene to investigate. No injuries were...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Fire erupts at North Rockland power plant

A fire broke out at a North Rockland power plant on Saturday. The roof of the Bowline power plant caught fire because of a steam pipe, according to the Haverstraw Rockland Fire Department. No injuries or power outages were reported.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Daily News

Teen fatally shot in head outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

A teenager was fatally shot in the head outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development, police said Sunday. The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the head in front of the Sheepshead Bay Houses about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. First responders found the victim sprawled in a crosswalk at Avenue W and Batchelder St. Medics rushed the teen to Coney Island Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdny#Firefighters#Accident
PIX11

Man shot and killed outside Washington Heights NYCHA building

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed outside a New York City Housing Authority building in Washington Heights Friday night, police said. A 46-year-old man was shot in the torso and leg in front of the Polo Grounds Towers at 2949 Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 11:53 p.m., according to the NYPD. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Possible drowning under investigation in Woodland Park

Police in Passaic County are investigating a possible drowning. They say someone went into the water at the Great Notch Reservoir in Woodland Park on Saturday but did not come back to the surface. Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmar told News 12 New Jersey the active investigation involved the potential...
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
norwoodnews.org

Wakefield: 65-Year-Old Man Assaulted, Robbed

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the two people seen in the attached photo who are sought in connection to a robbery that occurred on the border of Wakefield and Mount Vernon. It was reported to police that on Saturday, May 7, at around 2.40 p.m.,...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy