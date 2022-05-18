ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, MO

Daybreak on the Road: Old Stagecoach Stop in Waynesville, Missouri

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEd2x_0fi1CRqJ00

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Pulaski County, Missouri brings visitors from all over the world to explore the area’s history. The Old Stagecoach Stop House Museum in Waynesville is one of the attractions that bring curious people to the county.

The museum has been home to numerous people and businesses over the years, and now its displays take visitors on a journey of the building’s impact through the years.

Jeanie Porter, President of Old Stagecoach Stop, is one of nine volunteers on the board. She said the building is the oldest publicly accessible building in Pulaski County.

Daybreak on the Road: History of Pulaski County

“We’re very proud of the history here,” Porter said. “In the 1980s this building was condemned by the city and was going to be torn down and a group of our citizens knew the value of the history here and saved the building.”

The building was built in the 1850s by a man named William Walter McDonald, who saw opportunities for business in Waynesville. He built one cabin for living quarters and one for the business to serve the stagecoach stop. Parts of the museum contain the original logs from that initial build, and the original hearth from the living quarters is intact.

In 1861, the Union Army used the building for a hospital. 32 men died on the property over 17 months. Visitors interested in Civil War history will be able to get insight into the role Waynesville played in the war. There are artifacts and reproduction artifacts on display, including a Civil War surgeon’s kit and a replica of weapons soldiers used.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Wp1C_0fi1CRqJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnt2V_0fi1CRqJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U21i9_0fi1CRqJ00

McDonald resumed his stagecoach business after the war, but the new railroad took away the busy traffic.

The structure started as a one-story cabin but builders added on to make it a two-story building. The building served many purposes over the following decades, including as a hotel and apartments. It fell into disrepair in the 1960s. It was abandoned for almost 25 years until it was condemned by the city and restored in the 1980s.

The Old Stagecoach Stop House offers a hands-on tour through ten rooms that were restored to reflect various periods in the building’s history.

Daybreak on the Road: 1903 Courthouse Museum in Waynesville

“What we feel like makes us a little unique, we like our visitors to have a hands-on experience,” said Mark Zurbrik, Old Stagecoach Stop board member and Tour Guide. “Some of our artifacts are original artifacts but nonetheless we allow people to touch them, pick them up, ask questions about them.”

“As we take people through the museum, they can learn about the history by going from room to room,” Porter said.

The museum has welcomed visitors from more than 50 countries and from all 50 states.

It is open for tours every Saturday, April through September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

64th Annual Sucker Days in Nixa pushes on despite rainfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Festivities remain in full swing this Saturday at the 64th Annual Sucker Days in Nixa. From rides, food, booths and even wrestling, people have had plenty to take in despite the sour weather. Kurt Gilliam said even while the rain came down, it was still a great reason to get out of the […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield restaurant finds unique solution to worker shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield restaurant just brought a new server onboard, but it’s not a person. Archie’s Italian Eatery has a robot that helps deliver food. The owner, Archie Donoho, said the robot helps the servers out during a worker shortage. “They can stay in their section, take care of their guests, get everything […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
voiceofmuscatine.com

MO egg processing facility doubling operation

May 20, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Missouri, News. Egg washing and packing facility Egg Central Station in Springfield, Missouri is expanding. The facility, operated by Vital Farms, is nearly doubling in size which the group says will create more than 50 agriculture related jobs. Missouri Partnership Vice President...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Crane, Mo. woman dies in crash in northern Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
CRANE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pulaski County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Waynesville, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Pulaski County, MO
Waynesville, MO
Government
KOLR10 News

High floodwaters hits Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.– Shortly after tornado warnings went through Pulaski County into Phelps County, some roads were blocked by high waters. Missouri State Highway Patrol redirected drivers as the flooding was impassable. The storm damage extended beyond flooding, also bringing structural damage to buildings and other structures in the area.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion

Our environmental safeguards are being decimated by none other than the agency meant to protect us from pollution, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Staff from DNR met secretly with corporations and consulting firms before releasing a proposed rule that would drastically reduce oversight at coal ash dumps by allowing them to continue leaching […] The post Missouri proposes ‘permit lite’ for leaking coal ash dumps | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
tastychomps.com

A Foodie’s Travel Guide to Silver Dollar City – Ozarks – Branson, Missouri

Nestled within the Ozark mountains in Branson, Missouri, Silver Dollar City transports guests back to the 1880’s (with a modern flare, of course). At Silver Dollar City, guests can enjoy a variety of thrilling rides and coasters, demonstrations from local craftsmen, unique festivals and themed dining experiences. The origins of this theme park date back to 1894, when William Henry Lynch and his two daughters, Miriam and Genevieve, opened a tourist attraction around Marvel Cave. In 1960, the attraction expanded to the Silver Dollar City theme park as we know it today, and Marvel Cave remains one of its most popular attractions.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stagecoach#Volunteers#Daybreak#Old Stagecoach Stop#The Union Army
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Frisco Depot Museum in Crocker, Missouri

CROCKER, Mo. — Crocker, Missouri in Pulaski County was established as a railroad town in the mid-1800s. Much of Crocker’s history can now be found in the Frisco Depot Museum. “It’s basically the connection of people of Crocker to the railroad and the personal memorabilia that ties the two together as the expansion of the […]
CROCKER, MO
KOLR10 News

Grant Avenue Parkway Project begins work

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City leaders, construction crews, and Parkview High School staff were on hand this morning to kick off the start of the grant avenue project. Over 25 million dollars will be put into this project, with 80% coming from grant funding. One of the crews that won the big was CFS Engineering, who […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Ozark Woman In Court In Death Of Mercedes Luna

(KTTS News) — A woman from Ozark charged with causing the crash that killed a Drury University student has appeared in Greene County court. KY3 says Marjorie Dewitt, 55, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Mercedes Luna. Authorities say...
OZARK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Phelps County yesterday

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Phelps County near Beulah, Missouri on May 19 at 2:54 pm by the National Weather Service. Winds of up to 90 mph destroyed several small outbuildings and trees. The tornado spanned about 3 miles and 200 yards. Another tornado was confirmed seven miles south of […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
103GBF

One of Biggest Motorcycle Rallies in the Midwest Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

What to do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kfmo.com

Graham Arrested by Fredericktown Police

(Madison County, MO) A Farmington man, 21 year old Zackery B. Graham, has a court date in Madison County circuit date Monday, May 23rd, on charges of trafficking drugs ad tampering with a motor vehicle, both felonies. He's being held in Madison County on a $100,000 cash only bond. Graham was arrested by Fredericktown Police.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Storm causes damage in Houston

A storm downed this rotten tree Saturday morning as high winds whipped through Houston. The tree caused damage at the David Gourley residence in the Lillyview Addition south of West Highway 17. Members of the Houston Fire Department responded. A tree also is reported on Highway AU west of Houston....
HOUSTON, MO
kwos.com

Thunderstorms clobber Rolla, Phelps County

Storm damage is being cleaned up in and around Rolla yesterday after yesterday’s severe thunderstorm. The roof partially collapsed on the Stuckeys on I-44 but no one was hurt. There also reports of a home and barns being damaged. Emergency crews had to do several water rescues and there were widespread power outages.
ROLLA, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy