It can feel overwhelming trying to buy your first house. If you understand the different types of home loans available to you as a first-time homebuyer, you'll be able to make better financial decisions surrounding what will likely be the most expensive purchase you ever make. The type of home loan you decide to go with, as well as the mortgage lender you choose to work with, will make a big difference in how much you pay over the lifetime of your loan -- which can add up to tens of thousands of dollars over the years.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO