32-year-old woman dead after a hit-and-run crash in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

 4 days ago

On Monday night, a 32-year-old woman lost her life following an auto-pedestrian crash in Detroit. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run accident took place in the area of Livernois Avenue and Vernor Highway in Southwest Detroit [...]

CBS Detroit

Police: One Person Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Police say one person was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman in Detroit. Detroit police announced the arrest in an update on Thursday. No other details were released but authorities say the woman was a mother and beloved member of the community. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” DPD said in a Twitter post. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on May 16 near Dragoon and McMillan streets. Police say the woman was struck by a pickup truck as she was walking on a median. The driver failed to stop at the scene and left. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com

Driver turns self in after hit-and-run that killed Detroit mother of 2

DETROIT (FOX 2) - After an unexpected tragic hit-and-run that left a 32-year-old mother dead, four days later family and friends got the update they had prayed for. The driver who hit and killed Iris Liciaga in southwest Detroit turned themselves into police on Thursday. "It brings justice to us...
SCDNReports

Michigan Driver Wanted After Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run

Michigan Driver Wanted After Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-RunMGN. A Driver in Michigan is wanted by police after hitting a female pedestrian as she stood on a median. The Detroit collision was captured by the security camera from a local tire business, and showed a truck hitting the woman as she waited for traffic to clear.
