CAMERON, MO – A crash overnight on I-35 in Clinton County seriously injured a Polo man. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 55-year old Polo resident Steven Jordan and 27-year old St. Joseph resident Dakota Davis were both northbound. Davis began overtaking Jordan in the driving lane and struck the back of Jordan’s vehicle. Jordan travelled off the roadway and overturned several times, ejecting him from the vehicle. Davis’ vehicle came to rest in the median.

CLINTON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO