ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold slips on stronger dollar, Powell's hawkish comments

By Swati Verma
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Dollar index rises 0.1%

* SPDR Gold Trust sees more outflows (Recasts, adds details, updates prices)

May 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Wednesday as a stronger dollar and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments to shore up U.S. interest rate increases dimmed non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,810.62 per ounce by 1233 GMT, erasing small gains from earlier in the session that seemed to have been driven by limited safe-haven inflows amid growth risks tied to soaring inflation.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,807.70.

Gold’s small uptick soon lost steam because higher U.S. interest rates discourage investment in gold, which does not bear any interest despite being considered a hedge against soaring prices.

“The Fed has been key to the dollar strengthening and gold tumbling. And there’s no letting up on their hawkish position,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

There’s not much appetite for gold, and higher yields could continue to weigh on the metal, Erlam added.

Gold settled lower on Tuesday after Powell said the U.S. central bank would push interest rates as high as needed to kill a surge in inflation.

Also hurting bullion’s appeal among overseas buyers, the dollar index edged up 0.1%, one day after posting its biggest single-day drop in more than two months.

Gold is losing appeal as the Fed’s commitment to control inflation through tighter monetary policies is creating a dynamic that has pushed yields on the 10-year Treasury note to levels close to 3%, Ricardo Evangelista, a senior analyst at ActivTrades, said in a note.

Investor flows into SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, continued to decline, reflecting bearish sentiment in the market.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $21.55 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.3% to $948.50 and palladium rose 0.4% to $2,061.56.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in five as dollar rally eases

May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday hovered near a one-week high scaled in the previous session, and were set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the U.S. dollar receded from two-decade highs, reviving demand for safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,841.37 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT, after rising as much as 1.9% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,839.30. * Gold prices have climbed about 1.7% so far this week. * The U.S. dollar slipped across the board, extending its pullback from a two-decade high, as most major currencies battered by the greenback's advance this year drew buyers. * A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell, lifting demand for zero-yield gold, as continued softness in U.S. economic data fuelled growth concerns amid aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. * As bullion yields no interest it can become less attractive to investors when short-term U.S. interest rates are hiked. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises. * The U.S. Fed will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession, a Reuters poll of economists found. * Reflecting an uptick in demand, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.66% to 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday, following a recent streak of losses. * Spot silver fell 0.2% to $21.87 per ounce, but has gained nearly 4% so far this week. * Platinum dropped 0.5% to $957.69, while palladium edged up 0.1% to $2,007.98. Both were set for weekly gains of about 2.1% and 3.6%, respectively. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies mixed; S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah among top gainers

May 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 127.8 -0.24 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3807 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 29.698 29.769 +0.24 Korean won 1269.700 1277.7 +0.63 Baht 34.485 34.42 -0.19 Peso 52.350 52.25 -0.19 Rupiah 14660.000 14730 +0.48 Rupee 77.725 77.725 0.00 Ringgit 4.394 4.4025 +0.19 Yuan 6.731 6.7107 -0.30 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.110 115.08 -10.17 Sing dlr 1.382 1.3490 -2.38 Taiwan dlr 29.698 27.676 -6.81 Korean won 1269.700 1188.60 -6.39 Baht 34.485 33.39 -3.18 Peso 52.350 50.99 -2.60 Rupiah 14660.000 14250 -2.80 Rupee 77.725 74.33 -4.37 Ringgit 4.394 4.1640 -5.23 Yuan 6.731 6.3550 -5.58 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Prices#Spdr Gold Trust#Federal Reserve Chair#Oanda
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

'We are going to die': Sri Lanka warns of food shortages

COLOMBO, May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia rushed forward two payments on its international debt on Friday in its latest attempt to stave off a default that has looked on cards since its invasion of Ukraine. A week before the interest payments are due and just five days before a key...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India's top crypto app CoinSwitch calls for regulatory 'peace, certainty'

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - India must establish rules on cryptocurrencies to resolve regulatory uncertainty, protect investors and boost its crypto sector, CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal said on Sunday. Although India’s central bank has backed a ban on cryptocurrencies over risks to financial stability, a federal government move to tax income...
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Chile accepts IMF $3.5 billion credit line

(Adds central bank comments) May 20 (Reuters) - Chile on Friday accepted a short-term liquidity line (SLL) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of around $3.5 billion, aiming to support the South American country’s economy as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chilean authorities also notified the IMF that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater U.S. economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region. On the second leg of his...
WORLD
Reuters

Russian rouble rallies past 60 vs dollar

May 20 (Reuters) - The rouble extended recent gains on Friday and crossed the 60 mark against the dollar for the first time since April 2018, boosted by capital controls and domestic tax payments that usually lead to increased demand for the Russian currency. So far this year, the rouble...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nestle delivers over 100 pallets of infant formula to U.S.

May 22 (Reuters) - Nestle SA (NESN.S) on Sunday delivered 132 pallets of its Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Jr infant formulas to a U.S. facility, the company said, adding that another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula will arrive in the coming days. The shipments are...
HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy