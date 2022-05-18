Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Olmsted The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dodge Center, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mantorville and Kasson around 615 PM CDT. Byron around 620 PM CDT. Pine Island around 625 PM CDT. Oronoco around 630 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ringe, Potsdam, Danesville, Eden, Highway 57 And 570th Street, County Roads 6 And 15 and Salem Corners. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DODGE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO