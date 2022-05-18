Infant found dead in Louisiana, 2-year-old in critical condition; Woman under arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department says two children were injured during a house fire on N. 25th Street Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of North 25th Street at 6:31 p.m. to find heavy smoke, according to BRFD. The fire department said firefighters rescued a toddler from the burning home before being taken to a local hospital in “critical condition.” BRFD said another child was also injured after trying to go back into the home to help the toddler inside. The second child was also taken to the hospital.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO