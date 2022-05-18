ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Infant found dead in Louisiana, 2-year-old in critical condition; Woman under arrest

By Abigail Jones
brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A ten-month-old baby was found dead in Broussard and a two-year-old is in critical condition, according to the Broussard Police...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 11

Hank2
4d ago

Awful. Just take her out to the swamp and leave her naked and no supplies. Let nature take its course.

Reply
9
Related
wbrz.com

Raging car fire caught on video at Siegen Lane intersection

BATON ROUGE - A car burst into flames at a busy intersection during a downpour in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon. The fire was caught on video around 4:30 p.m. on Siegen Lane near Airline Highway. Emergency responders diverted traffic at the scene as firefighters worked to get the flames under control.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman dies after getting hit by ambulance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly crash in which an ambulance hit a woman while she was crossing a roadway on Thursday, May 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on Plank Road near Mohican Street around 8:30 p.m. and involved an EMS ambulance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Broussard, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Broussard, LA
brproud.com

Female victim hit by ambulance Thursday night dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD0 ) – The Baton Rouge Police Department says that the female victim has died from their injuries at the hospital. An EMS ambulance was traveling on Plank Road when it hit the female victim as she was trying to cross the intersection at Plank Road and Mohican Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

19-year-old Raceland man arrested for domestic abuse, attempted murder

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, Lafourche Parish authorities arrested a man linked to a domestic incident that led to a shooting. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Terrence Crandle Jr. has been arrested for attempted second degree murder. Deputies say it all started...
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

1 man killed, 2 minors injured at Gonzales Waffle House

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened just outside a Waffle House early Saturday morning. According to the police, officers were called to the Waffle House on Highway 30 at 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot injuries. One victim,...
GONZALES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#E Third St
99.9 KTDY

One Dead, Three Wounded in Waffle House Shooting

A 24-hour eatery just off Interstate 10 in Gonzales is now a crime scene after a deadly early-morning shooting there. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Waffle House on LA 30 near its intersection with the interstate. According to WAFB-TV in Baton...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish fire departments fight 3 fires in 12 hours, chief says

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – It took six different fire departments in Ascension Parish to put out three fires on Saturday. St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said on Facebook that three structure fires in the last 12 hours had six volunteer fire departments, including his own, busy throughout the parish. All the fires are still under investigation, but the weather is believed to be a contributing factor.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in False River boating accident identified, 1 man still missing

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed in a boating accident on False River on Friday night, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux says that two bass boats collided almost head-on at 10 p.m. on Friday. Neighbors living on the river heard a loud noise, brought their boats out, and were able to rescue two people. They were sent to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Toddler critically injured in N. 25th Street house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department says two children were injured during a house fire on N. 25th Street Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of North 25th Street at 6:31 p.m. to find heavy smoke, according to BRFD. The fire department said firefighters rescued a toddler from the burning home before being taken to a local hospital in “critical condition.” BRFD said another child was also injured after trying to go back into the home to help the toddler inside. The second child was also taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police respond to crash with injuries at Mohican and Plank

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a crash with injuries occurred at Mohican Street and Plank Road Thursday evening. The incident occurred around 8:24 p.m., and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are responding to the situation. Police say the crash involved a pedestrian who was hit by an ambulance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Central Police opens Wax Road after major accident cleared

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The area between Wax Road and Benway Road is closed in both directions due to a major crash. The Central Police Department says the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. as a pickup truck crossed the center line on Wax Road directly in front of an 18-wheeler. The trucks collided and flipped over onto their sides.
CENTRAL, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 East reopened near mile marker 35 after police pursuit

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit on I-10 Friday night, authorities say. KPLC viewers reported standstill traffic and heavy police presence around mile marker 35 at 8:30 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., all lanes are open.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy