ATLANTA – For the first time in the state’s history, the sector of trade and transportation has rebounded to exceed one million jobs. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced that Georgia’s trade and transportation sector has exceeded one million jobs for the first time in the state’s history. Gaining 11,600 jobs in April, the Trade and Transportation sector has rebounded from an 88,500-job deficit in April 2020. More than half a million of these jobs come from the retail trade sector, including Walmart, Kroger, Home Depot, and Publix – the biggest retailers in Georgia. Retail trade was one of the top five sectors hit the hardest during the pandemic losing almost 65,000 jobs at the height of COVID-19.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO