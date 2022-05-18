ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Haunted Castle of Spite' back on the market

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlide 1 of 3, Carbisdale Castle, Carbisdale Castle, a country house in Sutherland with a colourful history, is on the market for the third time in six years. Historic country house Carbisdale Castle is back up for sale for offers over £1.2m. The early 20th Century property in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 10

Keebo
3d ago

why don't y'all give all these buildings back to the people you stole them from and all the land.. God is coming to judge you all for the inequity of your forefathers!

IFLScience

A Man Knocked Down His Basement Wall, Discovering Ancient Underground City That Housed 20,000 People

In 1963, a man in the Nevşehir Province of Turkey knocked down a wall in his basement and ended up discovering a gigantic underground city. The man (not named in reports from the time) sledgehammered his wall and found a tunnel behind it, and beyond that, more tunnels. Exploration would later reveal it was an underground city up to 18 stories deep, complete with chapels, schools, and stables.
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
architecturaldigest.com

Designed by Son of Tiffany & Co. Founder, a Gilded Age Mansion Is on Sale For $17 Million

Though the Tiffany name may be most readily associated with Tiffany & Co., Art Nouveau artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, the son of the iconic jewelry company’s founder, made his own indelible impression on American design. His unforgettable mosaic lamps continue to fetch sky-high prices at auction, with two rare lamps fetching over $3 million each at auction in recent years, and hundreds of copycats still being produced and cherished worldwide. What fewer may know is that Tiffany also embarked on several large-scale residential design projects, including a since destroyed glass wall at the White House. The only standing Tiffany-designed home in the world, Boston’s Ayer Mansion, has just been listed for $17 million.
Upworthy

A woman's $34 Goodwill bargain buy ends up being a priceless ancient Roman artifact

Ah, the Goodwill. Thrifting has become even more part of American culture since Macklemore’s mega hit “ Thrift Shop ” was released 10 years ago. You can find just about anything you want, from formal dresses to large furniture items and antiques. Walking out of a thrift store with goodies haphazardly thrown into crinkled recycled plastic bags makes you feel like you’ve just struck the jackpot, but for one woman, a jackpot is exactly what she struck. In 2018, art collector, Laura Young of Austin, Texas, was doing her usual thrift store run to look for hidden gems when she stumbled across a sculpture. The sculpture caught her eye, especially since she looks for undervalued or rare art pieces while thrifting. The sculpture was a steal at $34.99, so taking it home was a no-brainer.
