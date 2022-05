Gas prices have just set a new national high. This means that Americans are paying more at the pump to fill their cars. AAA reports that the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.56. That price is around $1.50 more than it was this time a year ago. Gas is made from crude oil, and that is more expensive right now too. Thus, driving up the cost of gas. Right now, oil is trading at $115 per barrel. Additional details can be found here.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO