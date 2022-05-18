ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

‘Hangout Fest’ plans? Don’t bring cash!

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WHNT) — The first Hangout Fest in nearly three years is set to kick off on Friday, May 20, and goes through Sunday, May 22 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama.

This year’s lineup has several notable names on the list, including Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Halsey, Illenium, Kane Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Zedd, Maren Morris, T-Pain, Sueco – you get the idea.

But a few things will look different for concert-goers since the last time the event happened was pre-pandemic. One of the more notable changes: the entire venue will be going cash-free . Festival organizers say vendors throughout the site will accept debit cards, credit cards and Apple Pay, along with Tap-to-pay.

According to their website, you won’t be able to link a card to your wristband. There also will be no ATMs on site, but there will be “Cash to Card” booths where you can exchange cash for a Visa debit card.

Before you hop in line and hype yourself up for the impeccable lineup, there are a few things you may want to know:

Allowed Bags:

  • Clear backpacks or plastic bags (12″ x 6″ x 12″)
  • 1 Gallon plastic freezer bags
  • Hip packs (Fanny packs)
  • Clutches, the size of a hand, with a wrist strap or shoulder strap no longer than 4.5″ x 6.5″
  • Single pocket Camelbak-style hydration packs. The guidelines for Camelbaks are as follows: Although SINGLE POCKET CamelBak­ style water bladder systems are allowed EMPTY into the venue, the water bladders themselves must be capable of being removed from the carrier and must be transparent enough to allow security to visually inspect the empty bladder. Additionally, CamelBak style bladder carriers must have no more than ONE pocket in addition to the compartment that holds the water bladder. Any CamelBak-style water bladders that cannot be removed from the carrier and/or is opaque enough to prevent visual inspection will not be allowed into the festival. Any CamelBak­ style bladder carriers larger than the permitted size will not be allowed into the festival.

Non-approved Bags:

  • Backpacks that are not clear
  • Camera cases
  • Cinch backs
  • Large purses & totes

Allowed Items:

  • One EMPTY non-glass water container up to 2 liters in size
  • Liquid sunscreen, in non-­aerosol containers of 3oz or less
  • Bug spray in non-­aerosol containers of 3oz or less
  • Blankets & beach towels
  • Sunglasses and hats
  • If you need medicine, please note that prescription and OTC medications are subject to specific guidelines**
  • Baby strollers (if you have small children)

Non-approved Items:

  • Tents, umbrellas, or temporary structures of any kind
  • Weapons, knives, or firearms of any kind, including any item that can be used as a weapon
  • Narcotics, including marijuana, drug paraphernalia and any other illegal substances
  • Backpacks, cinch bags, briefcases, purses, or bags allowed except bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear PVC not exceeding 12” x 6” x 12”
  • Alcoholic beverages of any kind
  • Drones or any other remote flying device
  • Vitamins
  • Glowsticks
  • Focused light devices, including laser pointers
  • Refillable vapor or electronic cigarettes
  • Unsealed: cigarette packages, tampons, packs of gum and chapstick/lip gloss
  • Marker pens and spray paint
  • Air horns and/or megaphones
  • Items intended for sale/promotion (including flyers, stickers and posters)
  • Water guns, water balloons, and/or any other kind of water projectile
  • Glass in any form, including glass bottles
  • Outside food or beverages
  • Skateboards, rollerblades, hoverboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons and/or motorized carts or Scooters
  • Fidget spinners
  • Bicycles inside festival grounds (bike racks will be available near the entrance)
  • Large chains or spiked jewelry
  • Fireworks, sparklers, firecrackers, and/or incendiary or explosive devices of any kind
  • Chinese Lanterns
  • Umbrellas
  • Chairs of any kind, including inflatable loungers
  • Coolers of any kind, including hard­sided and soft­sided coolers
  • Pets (service animals with current rabies vaccination accepted)
  • Video equipment of any kind (including personal camcorders and GoPro cameras)
  • Professional photo equipment (SLR/DSLR cameras, detachable/removable lens cameras)
  • Audio recording equipment of any kind
  • Portable audio equipment of any kind, including portable “boom box” stereo systems
  • Professional radios or walkie­talkies
  • Flags and/or flagpoles
  • Selfie sticks
  • Hammocks
  • Any item that can be used as a means to disturb the peace, endanger the safety of the crowd, and/or inflict damage to people and goods

Other policies include not allowing bicycles inside the festival grounds, though they will have bike racks available near the entrance.

There will be a 500-foot-no-boating-zone enforced at the site.

You will be allowed to leave and re-enter, provided you are still wearing your wristband.

Free water fountains and filling stations will be provided throughout the festival site.

“In accordance with current local guidelines, there will be NO vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Hangout 2022.”

For a full look at policies, guidelines and everything you need to know about the festival, visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

