Hillsborough County, FL

Application window opens for Hillsborough Montessori program

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpd2v_0fi16DGO00

The application window for the Hillsborough County School District's first-ever Montessori magnet program opens on Wednesday, May 18.

The district announced the new program on May 11. The application window is open until May 27. The district said 54 students will be accepted. Families can apply here .

The hands-on learning solution will open at Essrig Elementary School for the upcoming year and will be offered to 3-year-old, 4-year-old and Kindergarten students. The district said new grade levels will be added each year.

Interested parents can attend an information night Tuesday, May 17 from 6-7 p.m. in the Essrig Elementary school cafeteria.

The district said the one-of-a-kind classroom is designed to be a "school-within-a-school" and will offer hands-on learning opportunities. Teachers in the program undergo "rigorous training over the course of an entire year, to ensure they are well-equipped for empowering students’ exploration of their interests and modes of learning that suit them best," the district said.

“The Montessori Magnet Program emphasizes independence and provides our youngest learners with the ability to develop their natural interests. This program focuses on student-paced instruction and fosters all aspects of their development – cognitive, emotional, social, and physical. The district anticipates an overwhelming response to this program and is already looking to add more Montessori programs at other schools to meet the growing demand,” said Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis.

Beach Beacon

Several Pinellas schools to get new principals

LARGO — Eleven Pinellas County schools will be getting new principals as their previous leaders retire, resign or move to new assignments. The School Board approved the moves in its consent agenda May 10. Largo High School will get its first new leader in a decade, after the retirement...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

