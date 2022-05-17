Audio – 05-17-22

Parents both new and experienced made their way to the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building for the annual Lyon County Community Baby Shower. Along with those parents were multiple local agencies and vendors all set up to provide important resources and materials that every new parent could use. The attendance of so many local agencies is what has made the event so popular since it began over a decade ago according to organizer and event founder Gail Barrett.

