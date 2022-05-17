ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Audio – 05-17-22

By Erren Harter
KVOE
 4 days ago

Newsmaker: Emporia Arts Center Director Dawn Young...

kvoe.com

KVOE

Americus Road to see two construction zones beginning Monday

If the weather holds, yet another major construction project is coming for a Lyon County highway. Assistant County Engineer Jim Brull says there are concerns about the entire road between Emporia and Americus seeing work during this project, which involves a “leveling course” and an overlay. That’s not the case.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Commencement coming Sunday for Emporia High seniors

Commencement exercises across the KVOE listening area come to a close this weekend. Nearly 300 students from Emporia High will receive diplomas at White Auditorium on Sunday, and several seniors joined the KVOE Showcase with Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder this week. Jayden Birk is planning to study agricultural business at Kansas State University. She says getting involved in everything — including sports, FFA, National Honor Society, Kay Club and Black Orchestra — was one of her favorite memories.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia, Lyon County jobless rates dip below 2 percent

Overall, the state’s jobless rate held steady between March and April. Kansas Department of Labor economist Emilie Doerksen said the overall trend reflected gains and losses in various sectors, leading to a 2.4 percent jobless rate for the second straight month. Locally, Emporia and Lyon County went below 2...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Longtime lawmaker, banker James Lowther passes away at 92

Longtime Kansas lawmaker and Emporia banker Jim Lowther has died. An Emporia native, Lowther served four years in the Navy during the Korean War after graduating from the University of Kansas. He served as an advertising manager and assistant publisher at the Emporia Gazette during his tenure from 1959-1969, helping to develop Catfish — Emporia’s first cable TV company that later became Cablevision. He also served as a banker at Citizens National Bank, which later became Bank of America.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Adoptathon coming to Petsense on Saturday

Area residents wanting to adopt a furry addition to the family have a special opportunity to do so Saturday. Petsense has a special Adoptathon from 11 am to 4 pm as part of a nationwide push to get pets adopted. Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille says several local animal groups will have pets available.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

S&A Telephone garners grant funding for Americus broadband project

S&A Telephone is getting matching funds from the state to continue expanding broadband access to Americus. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says S&A is among 11 businesses to receive funds through the Broadband Acceleration Grant program. S&A is planning around $122,000 worth of improvements and is receiving a dollar-for-dollar match. In...
AMERICUS, KS
KVOE

STREAM ADVISORY: Testing process delayed for Coal Creek tributary

Hopes for testing a stream advisory site south of Emporia are now on hold as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the city of Emporia line up testing facilities. Emporia Public Works Director Dean Grant says KDHE wants a specific method used to count E. coli for the...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Project Playscape on cusp of busy fundraising weekend

Fundraising continues for Project Playscape with one major project nearing the finish line and another waiting in the wings. In fact, this is a busy weekend for Project Playscape. Organizer and spokesperson Britney Hinrichs, a guest on KVOE’s Morning Show this week, says “Cow Patty Bingo” is coming Sunday.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Community Baby Shower coming with three sessions Thursday

The Lyon County Community Baby Shower is taking place Thursday afternoon, and it’s taking on a different format — as explained by Newman Regional Health Women’s Life Director Heather Aylward. Sessions will be at 2, 4 and 6 pm at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building. Expectant...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia High to send 6 athletes to State Track meet

Emporia High will be sending 6 athletes to the State Track and Field meet to compete in 6 events. Emporia High had 2 regional champions. Kyle Obermeyer won the 110 hurdles. He also finished 2nd in the 300 hurdles and was part of the 4 by 400 relay that finished 2nd.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Commissioners approve engineer agreement for Road and Bridge construction project; announce current end of “Fiber to the Home” initiative

Lyon County’s Road and Bridge Department is beginning the early stages of development for new additions to their facilities after approval by county commissioners Thursday morning. Commissioners unanimously approved a $511,125 engineering service agreement between the county and BG Consultants for the construction of two new maintenance facilities, a...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Fairgrounds Anderson Building hosts 2022 Lyon County Community Baby Shower

Parents both new and experienced made their way to the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building for the annual Lyon County Community Baby Shower. Along with those parents were multiple local agencies and vendors all set up to provide important resources and materials that every new parent could use. The attendance of so many local agencies is what has made the event so popular since it began over a decade ago according to organizer and event founder Gail Barrett.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

City leaders to meet soon after Emporia State announces plans to close Center for Early Childhood Education, demolish Butcher Education Center

By August 2023, Emporia State University’s Center for Early Childhood Education will close its doors for good. On Friday, the university announced its plans to end CECE operations by next summer as part of 2014 Campus Master Plan to demolish Butcher Education Center — in the process, ending service to 40 children currently enrolled.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Flinthills Mall serving up Food Truck Rally on Saturday

Expect a big crowd at Flinthills Mall for the spring version of its semi-annual Food Truck Rally on Saturday. Mall manager Clarence Frye says a record 12 vendors are planning to be in attendance, with representation from Emporia and other parts of Kansas. He says there’s a variety of food, including barbecue, Mexican and Italian cuisines, hamburgers and even snacks.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas State announces 2022 Ring of Honor class

Kansas State has announced 6 new additions to the football Ring of Honor. linebacker Arthur Brown (2011-12), running back Larry Brown (1967-68), defensive end Darren Howard (1996-99), quarterback Collin Klein (2009-12), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (2011-14) and quarterback Ell Roberson (2000-03). The class will be officially inducted the weekend of...
KANSAS STATE

