Lexington, KY

Wednesday Headlines: Early Bracketology Edition

By John Morgan Francis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe college basketball season has only been gone for a little over a month and we’re already looking at next spring’s bracketology. Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari always has his team positioned near the top of that list, with next year’s current roster seeded number one at the moment. ESPN’s...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Sooner guard Umoja Gibson reveals transfer destination

Oklahoma’s basketball team will look very different next year as multiple guys left the program following their near miss of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in the 2021 season. Senior guard Elijah Harkless transferred to UNLV, freshman Alston Mason transferred to Missouri State, sophomore center Rick Issanza transferred to Loyola-Marymount, and junior forward Akol Mawein transferred to Sacramento State.
SACRAMENTO, CA
On3.com

Four-Star Safety Tyler Turner Names Final Two

One of the top safeties in the country, William J. Brennan (Texas) star Tyler Turner has narrowed his list down to two programs. On Friday morning the 6-foot, 180-pounder announced a top two of Oregon and Oklahoma. Turner was on campus in Eugene last weekend for an unofficial visit with the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

A.J. Brown Has Strong Message For Titans Fans

It was recently announced that Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was no longer going to hold his football camp at Nashville's Montgomery Bell Academy this June. On Friday, he released a statement on his decision. First and foremost, Brown apologized for letting his young fans down. Then, he explained that...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hello, Supers: Arkansas advances after dispatching Oregon

Sixes are wild. A day after sending Oregon to the elimination bracket in the Fayetteville Regional with a six-run inning, Arkansas just eliminated directly the Ducks with a six-run inning on Sunday, 9-3. The Razorbacks advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament which they will play again at Bogle Park next weekend against an opponent to be determined. With the game tied at three, Arkansas dropped six in the sixth inning to break open the game. Arkansas hit four home runs in the win and a three-run double from pinch-hitter Rylin Hedgecock plated runs number two, three and four in the sixth. KB Sides, Danielle Gibson, Linnie Malkin and Kacie Hoffman went yard. Courtney Deifel’s team led 3-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth. But an Ari Carlson double turned into a de facto inside-the-park home run after errors allowed her to come home on the same play, clearing the bases of two other Ducks in the process. It was about the only mistake Arkansas pitcher Mary Haff made. The other five hits she allowed were all singles and she struck out four while walking just one. The opponent and pitch times for the Super Regional round will be determined later Sunday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

