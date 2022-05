This 1.00 acres lot is new to the market. It was listed on May 20th 2022 with a list price $55,000. A great parcel of land for RV camping or possible home site with view of Lake Eden. Already has 100 amp electrical service on site and small septic for RV hook-up. The lot is mostly open with mature trees framing the lot providing natural shade and privacy. Approximately .3 miles north on Rte.100 is the Eden Recreation Area which has swimming, playgound, storage racks for canoes and kayaks, snack bar and facilities and Eden property owners enjoy the use of it for free. Also there is a boat launch past the Eden Recreation Area. This property is close to the VAST and VASA trail systems. Lots of recreation for both winter and summer fun!

EDEN, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO