ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Fed's $2.7 trillion mortgage problem

By Neil Irwin
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you took out a mortgage over the last couple of years, there's a good chance the holder of that loan is America's central bank — a consequence of its monetary stimulus efforts throughout the pandemic. Why it matters: The Fed will face a series of political and...

www.axios.com

Comments / 28

AP_000208.2c34dbc54fcd42bfa652bd3ac7356eb9.0205
3d ago

It seems everyone has short memory who bailed Fanny Mae AIG and many more after September 11 we the taxpayers they got rich on the back of millions of poor hardworking taxpayers we the taxpayers lost our life our home our family our job these are the cleaver leaders every so many years make sure we the taxpayers give our life and they live in ivory tower

Reply
8
sure man......
2d ago

2008 all over again. These banks dont care. On a 350k mortgage for 30 years you end up paying about 225k in interest. Equity is a joke unless you sell before you pay it off then at that point the housing market is probably strong so you pay top market price for the next house.

Reply(1)
3
the d.a.
3d ago

Is butholebiden going to pay those off too? Then inflation will go up to 30%!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
Fortune

Something big is happening in the housing market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The most competitive housing market ever is finally showing signs of breaking. As data trickles in for April, it's becoming clear that the historically hot housing market has flipped trajectories....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Housing Market#Quantitative Easing
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MarketWatch

Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM. And third, serious mortgage delinquencies — those 90 or more days past due — are 70% higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Black Knight.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOXBusiness

Worried about a recession? Wells Fargo says to watch for this telltale sign

With the Federal Reserve taking an increasingly hawkish approach to tackling the highest inflation in 40 years, a growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
88K+
Followers
42K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy