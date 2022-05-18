Free gardening seeds available this week

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- It’s gardening season and if you’re interesting in growing, free seeds are available this week.

The Mahoning County OSU Extension is giving them. It’s part of its Ohio Victory Gardens program.

The program has grown from distributing 3,000 seed kits to now more than 20,000.

The seeds will be gave away Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.



