Hutchinson City Council to hold budget meeting Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Inflation and a slowing economy drove sales tax revenue down in Reno County for the month of May. According to figures released from the Reno County treasurer's office, May sales tax revenue in the county totaled $405,043 compared with $446,323 for the same month last year. And unlike in 2021, sales tax for May fell from the previous month this year. It’s also the lowest month of revenue in 2022, which is the first time that has happened, as May is usually a better month than most for sales tax receipts in the county.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO