Bookfest Returns To Farm Show

Floyd W. Lauer, 84, of Cabot passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born in Marwood on September 5, 1937 to the late Walter and Lydia Lauer. He drove school bus and worked as a mechanic at various area bus garages, his most recent was Valley Lines. He worked out in the compost yard at Moonlight Mushrooms. Floyd was a loving father and husband. Enjoyed spending time with friends and family at his camp in Dents Run. Floyd had a love of farming, the Statler Brothers, and WWE wrestling. Time spent with his grandchildren was always very special to him. He and his wife were founding members of Faith Lutheran Church. He was known to be a hard worker and active at his church. He was loved and will be forever missed. Floyd was the beloved husband of Pearlie (Trempus) Lauer since their marriage on August 15, 1964; father of Duane Lauer, Curtis (Rene) Lauer, Scott (Linda) Lauer, and Ryan (Missy) Lauer; brother of Betty Long; and grandfather of Michael, Emily, Aaron, Tori, Ethan, Harper, and Kyra. He was preceded in death by his 3 siblings Alvin Lauer, Edna Stivason, and Doris Dudzinski. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10 AM at St. Luke Lutheran Church (Butler Campus beside Sportsman Supply). Arrangements through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation 1359 Broadway Suite 800, New York, NY 10018.

CABOT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO