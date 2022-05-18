ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Bookfest Returns To Farm Show

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday begins a large fundraiser to support some area libraries. The annual Butler County Bookfest...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Butler Senior High School Project Facing Supply Chain Issues

Our news partners at WPXI television are reporting that the renovation project underway at the Butler Senior High School is facing a delay due to supply chain issues. According to Eckles Construction Services’ Dave Johnson, “There has been some shortage industrywide on stuff like roof material and aluminums. Lumber prices have been an issue for a while.”
butlerradio.com

Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Events

The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages in the month of May. Adults are welcome to join the Literary Classics Book Club on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Basement Meeting Room. This month’s pick is 1984 by George Orwell which is available from the library system.
butlerradio.com

Flower & Food Fest

With summer-like temperatures in the forecast tomorrow, a summer filled event is scheduled at Alameda Park. The Flower and Food Fest is happening tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It features plant, food, and famers market vendors on-site. The Master Gardeners will also be at the event selling plants.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slippery Rock, PA
City
Mars, PA
City
Prospect, PA
County
Butler County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Butler County, PA
Government
butlerradio.com

Kelly Unveils Local Projects Seeking Funding

Congressman Mike Kelly is unveiling a list of projects that he’s seeking funding for through this year’s upcoming federal budget. Among the 15 projects are five in Butler County—mainly geared toward infrastructure according to Kelly. “We’re talking about roads, bridges, rivers, railways, and runways. We’re talking about...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

VA’s Free health & Enrollment Fair

VA Butler Healthcare is hosting a free Health and Enrollment Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center in Center Township. The fair will include information about VA programs and live demonstrations, as well as tours of the facility. Veterans will also be able to be pre-screened for eligibility before scheduling an appointment.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Vivian Ley

She was born October 15, 1953 in Tarentum, PA, the daughter of the late Robert Edward Ley and Mary (Mathewson) Ley. Vivian was a 1972 graduate of Deer Lakes High School. She was of Baptist faith and loved doing arts and crafts. Surviving are 2 sisters, Virginia Carr of Butler...
TARENTUM, PA
butlerradio.com

Weekend Food Distributions

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. The first will be held Saturday in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church on West Slippery Rock Street from noon until 4 p.m. Boxes containing milk, canned goods, fresh produce, and dry goods will be distributed. The...
CHICORA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butler County Bookfest
butlerradio.com

Carole Smith Dickson

Carole Smith Dickson, 77, of Gibsonia, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford, PA. Born March 21, 1945 in Port Allegheny, PA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Jack E. Smith and Winifred (Elliot) Smith. Carole was a 1963 graduate...
GIBSONIA, PA
butlerradio.com

SRU Interim Provost Announced

A top administrator at Slippery Rock University will continue on in the position he assumed on an acting basis earlier this year. SRU President Dr. William Behre has announced that Michael Zieg will serve as interim provost for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. That position is highest ranking official in...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Weekend Ramp Closure

A traffic alert for drivers this weekend in neighboring Armstrong County…. The exit ramp from Route 28 North to Route 422 West near Kittanning will be closed for most of the weekend. The closure will start tonight at 7 p.m. and will run through 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be...
butlerradio.com

Ida W. Miller

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Ida W. Miller will take place Saturday, June 18th at the Carousel Shelter in Alameda Park. The service will start promptly at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon and refreshments to follow. To attend, please RSVP to hillup@zoominternet.net or 724-287-5427 by June 6th.
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
butlerradio.com

Child Seat Safety Seat Check Event

State police in Butler will be conducting a child seat safety check tomorrow. The free event will happen in the Sam’s Club parking lot inside the Moraine Point Plaza from 9 a.m. to noon. State police will be checking and making sure child safety seats are properly installed. Those...
butlerradio.com

One Injured in Butler Township Crash

A local woman is recovering following an accident that occurred last week in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Joshua Space of Butler was driving south on Route 8 last Sunday just before 4 p.m. Space’s vehicle allegedly traveled left of center and struck two other vehicles that...
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Shenango Township Crash

One motorist was injured following a crash that occurred late last week in Shenango Township, Mercer County. According to State Police, 41-year-old Nicole Kelyman of Conneautville was allegedly traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 376 just before 11pm on Friday (May 20th). Authorities say that Kelyman’s vehicle then struck a second vehicle that attempted to swerve out of the way.
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

No Series Injuries Following Summit Township Crash

No serious injuries were reported following a two car crash that occurred late last week in Summit Township. According to State Police, 63-year-old Raymond Baselj Grove City man was traveling on Bonniebrook Road around 3:20pm on Friday (May 20th) when he lost his brakes. Authorities say that Baselj then drove his van into the opposite lane of travel to avoid hitting another vehicle.
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Floyd W. Lauer

Floyd W. Lauer, 84, of Cabot passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born in Marwood on September 5, 1937 to the late Walter and Lydia Lauer. He drove school bus and worked as a mechanic at various area bus garages, his most recent was Valley Lines. He worked out in the compost yard at Moonlight Mushrooms. Floyd was a loving father and husband. Enjoyed spending time with friends and family at his camp in Dents Run. Floyd had a love of farming, the Statler Brothers, and WWE wrestling. Time spent with his grandchildren was always very special to him. He and his wife were founding members of Faith Lutheran Church. He was known to be a hard worker and active at his church. He was loved and will be forever missed. Floyd was the beloved husband of Pearlie (Trempus) Lauer since their marriage on August 15, 1964; father of Duane Lauer, Curtis (Rene) Lauer, Scott (Linda) Lauer, and Ryan (Missy) Lauer; brother of Betty Long; and grandfather of Michael, Emily, Aaron, Tori, Ethan, Harper, and Kyra. He was preceded in death by his 3 siblings Alvin Lauer, Edna Stivason, and Doris Dudzinski. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10 AM at St. Luke Lutheran Church (Butler Campus beside Sportsman Supply). Arrangements through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation 1359 Broadway Suite 800, New York, NY 10018.
CABOT, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Football Update

The Pittsburgh Passion of the Women’s Football Alliance fell to the visiting Detroit Venom on Saturday, the final 28-19. Following Saturday’s contest, the Passion fall to 3-2 overall. Pittsburgh will close out their regular season this coming Saturday (May 28th) and will host the D.C. Divas. The Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Continue Investigation into Lawrence County Case

Authorities are investigating a recent incident where a Lawrence County resident claimed that they fell victim to a case of fraud. According to State Police, a Slippery Rock Township resident reported that they were defrauded of approximately $650 around April 19th of this year. Officials did not say how the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Good day for Seneca Valley, Mars and North Catholic in the WPIAL playoffs Thursday

–Mars-23 Shaler-2 in the Class 2A Quarterfinals. The Planets will meet South Fayette in the Semifinals Monday. –Seneca Valley-17 Bethel Park-1 in the Class 6A Quarterfinals. It was the Raiders sixth straight victory, as they ousted the defending WPIAL champions. Seneca Valley will meet Hempfield next Wednesday in the Semifinals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy