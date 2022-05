The Philadelphia Phillies snatched a 4-3 victory from the jaws of defeat Sunday when an error by Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy allowed two runs to score. Los Angeles took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning when a Trea Turner single brought home Mookie Betts. But with runners on second and third in the bottom of the 10th, Muncy struggled to corral a routine ground ball from Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm that looked to be the final out of the game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO