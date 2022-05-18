ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawba County, NC

Manhunt ends in arrest near Catawba County elementary school, deputies say

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt Tuesday ended with an arrest less than a mile from an elementary school in Catawba County.

Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a home near Banoak Elementary School in Vale Tuesday morning after they said a woman was assaulted.

Investigators said a man who lived at the home ran into the woods along Highway 10.

The elementary school went into lockdown as a precaution.

SWAT team members found Gregory Lackey after searching for two hours.

Deputies said they had been called to the home three times over the 24 hours before his arrest.

Lackey is charged with assault on a female and communicating threats.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSPA 7News

