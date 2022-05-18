ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmanuel Korean School helps cultivate cultural pride in Korean-American students

Inside a long-established Korean church at the corner of 47th & Spruce Street in West Philadelphia, the Emmanuel Korean School of Philadelphia conducts classes on Korean culture every Saturday morning.

The students are Korean-American children whose parents have decided to send them there, in addition to their regular schooling, to further enhance their connection to the Korean side of their heritage.

Classes include Korean language, drumming and music, art, and more.

Emmanuel Korean School of Philadelphia

(inside Emmanuel Korean Church)

4723 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139

215-476-0330

