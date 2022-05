Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in a three-hole aggregate playoff to claim the US PGA Championship 2022, after a final-hole collapse saw Mito Pereira drop from leader to third.The Chilean had led throughout the final day and was an inch from sinking a birdie on the 17th, before a wayward drive left him in trouble on the final hole and he unravalled as the pressure built.An eventual double-bogey left him on four-under, putting Zalatoris and Thomas into the playoff on five-under apiece.Thomas had started the day seven off the lead, but triumphed in the playoff to claim the The Wanamaker...

