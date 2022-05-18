ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia expels 85 diplomats from France, Spain and Italy

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQlmM_0fi0zkLM00

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it was expelling a total of 85 embassy staff from France, Spain and Italy in response to similar moves by those countries, highlighting the damage to relations with leading European Union members since it launched its war on Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry said it was ordering out 34 diplomatic staff from France, 27 from Spain and 24 from Italy.

The three countries are among European nations that have collectively thrown out more than 300 Russians since the Feb. 24 invasion. In many cases, they accused Russian diplomats of spying, which Moscow has denied.

Russia’s response has included sending home 45 Polish staff and 40 Germans last month. It has also announced tit-for-tat moves against Finland, Romania, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Japan, among others.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Wednesday’s announcement by Moscow a “hostile act” and said diplomatic channels must not be interrupted.

France said it deplored the Russian move as an unjustified response to what it said was its own decision in April to expel “several dozen Russian agents acting on our territory under diplomatic status and working against our security interests”.

Spain repudiated the Russian decision as not based on the principle of reciprocity, citing “duly justified security reasons” for the expulsion of the Russian embassy staff from Madrid last month, “which is not the case now”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Italy said its staff had always acted in accordance with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

“In repeating our firm condemnation of the aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation, Italy strongly demands an immediate ceasefire that will end the suffering of civilian populations and guarantee the start of concrete negotiations for a political and sustainable solution to the conflict,” the Italian foreign ministry said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#The Foreign Ministry#Russians#Polish#Germans#Italian#Hostile Act
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy