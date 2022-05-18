ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Otters make debut in outdoor habitat at MKE Co. Zoo

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
The Milwaukee County Zoo's first surviving litter of North American River Otters made their debut in the outdoor habitat!

The river otter pups were born in February and have been spending the first three months of their lives behind the scenes, being taken care of by their mom, Shamrock.

Now, however, zookeepers report all the pups are doing well. They can now swim and navigate the outdoor habitat on their own, and they did so on Tuesday during their outdoor habitat debut!

Shamrock continues to keep an eye on her babies, but they are already doing very well, according to the zoo.

Among the pups making their debut were three male pups and one female.

