URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost. formation. Isolated pockets of temperatures below freezing are. possible. * WHERE...In California, Western Siskiyou County and Central. Siskiyou County. This includes the Shasta,...

MEDFORD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO