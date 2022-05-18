ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

20-year-old Amber Lynn Bennett died, 22-year-old Cole Crowder injured in a motorcycle accident (Wichita Falls, TX)

Authorities identified 20-year-old Amber Lynn Bennett as the woman who lost her life following a crash late Monday night in Wichita Falls. The fatal motorcycle accident took place at about 10:55 p.m. on U.S. 287 east of Wichita Falls, near F.M. 2393 [...]

