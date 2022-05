WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Armed Forces Day is a day to celebrate all who serve, past and present. The City of Watertown celebrated with a parade. The parade went right down Washington Street Saturday morning. Several area fire departments, police departments, VFW’s, and marching bands were in attendance along with local lawmakers and legislators as hundreds of people lined the street in downtown Watertown.

