The Madrid Girls Track team picked up a state title AND state record in the 4×200 Friday Morning from Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Tigers toured the track in a blistering 1:43.29 breaking an 18yr old record by over 1 second. Lilly Ostert, Emma Olsen, Jillian Dodds and Ella Santi were part of this record breaking win.

MADRID, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO