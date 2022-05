WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday will be another hot day as temperatures get back up close to 100 again! Relief is on the way however! A big cold front will be in the area on Friday and may lead to some rain chances late in the day or during the evening. The real push of cool air comes Saturday with north winds by the afternoon and temperatures falling into the 60s. We’ll see cooler weather stick around into next week and add some rain chances to the mix.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO