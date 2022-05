LANCASTER – Authorities in Lancaster are searching for a man suspected in the shooting of two people on Tuesday evening in the area of S. Queen and Andrew Streets. Responding officers found an adult male and a juvenile, both from Lancaster, with gunshot wounds. The victims were immediately provided medical treatment. Investigators have charged 19-year-old Shymir Brown of Lancaster with criminal attempt to commit homicide, firearms carried without a license, reckless driving, and other charges. A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717 735-3301. Information can be provided anonymously.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO