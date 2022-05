(Carroll, Iowa) – It’s bad enough when a deer runs out in front of your vehicle and causes damage, but one deer in northwest Iowa decided to visit the Carroll Recreation Center Tuesday evening. In surveillance video posted on the City of Carroll Facebook page, the wayward deer can be seen losing its footing as it was making its way through one corridor and ended up in another corridor. It got back up on its legs, and heading out the same way it came in.

