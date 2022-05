Susan Mae Schnorenberg (nee Schmitt), age 71, of Rubicon passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in the comfort of her home and within the love and care of her family. Sue was born March 19, 1951 in Hartford to Rose Mary J. (nee Kolb) and Gilbert F. Schmitt. She attended St. Hubert’s grade school and graduated from Washington High School, class of 1969. Sue was united in marriage to James T. Schnorenberg on September 30, 1972, at St. Hubert’s Church in Hubertus. She worked for the Hartford Kwik Trip retiring after 10 years, and prior for Chrysler, The Mole Hole, B&B Trailers, and provided in-home child care. Sue was a longtime member of St. Kilian Catholic Church, the Hartford American Legion Auxiliary Post 19, the Hubertus American Legion Auxiliary Post 511, and the TOPS organization.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO