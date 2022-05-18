Pasco schools scales back new start times

May 21, 2022 - The Pinellas County Jail is on lockdown until June 6 due to a sharp increase in Covid cases. According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, 26 inmates recently tested positive for the virus. The trend mirrors an uptick in the county, as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported 3,930 new Pinellas County cases over the last week. The organization rated Pinellas as a medium level of community impact. The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the severity of the inmates’ illnesses. The last time Covid forced the Pinellas County Jail into lockdown was in January.

