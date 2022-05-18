Pasco schools scales back new start times

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meet Orlando Police Sergeant Yong Hall, a 15-year veteran of the police force, living his dream as a police officer. "I know it’s cliché. It’s one of those things as a kid. I was always fascinated with police officers," he said. What You...
May 21, 2022 - The Pinellas County Jail is on lockdown until June 6 due to a sharp increase in Covid cases. According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, 26 inmates recently tested positive for the virus. The trend mirrors an uptick in the county, as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported 3,930 new Pinellas County cases over the last week. The organization rated Pinellas as a medium level of community impact. The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the severity of the inmates’ illnesses. The last time Covid forced the Pinellas County Jail into lockdown was in January.
Students at four Tampa Bay schools considered high needs will now have their own personal care closet with hygiene products thanks to donations collected by a local non-profit. What You Need To Know. Back in March the non-profit launched the effort to try and help tackle a public health crisis...
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Free lunches for all students in Manatee County public schools will end in August because the federal program funding them is expiring, the Manatee County School District announced Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expanded its nutrition assistance program in response to COVID-19. Beginning Aug. 10,...
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind held its annual prom for members of its teen program Saturday night. “Every transition is always a little bit emotional, especially for our instructors who have been with them every single day for years. So, seeing them grow up is definitively an emotional time for us,” said LVIB CEO Stefanie Pontlitz.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — We are exactly two weeks away from the start of hurricane season, and it’s important to know evacuation zones and routes. For thousands of people in Pinellas County, evacuation zones are changing. These new evacuation zones are already in effect, and some of your homes may now be marked at a higher risk level.
BRADENTON, Fla. — A staffing shortage has led to the suspension of the recycling program in the City of Bradenton. Despite staggering waste collection times to help over-stretched crews to catch up, the City of Bradenton has been unable to keep up. That's why it has suspended curbside recycling pick up indefinitely.
Since the pandemic began, the supply of homes in Florida has not kept up with demand. Even with interest rates rising, housing prices are hitting record highs every month. The market is so hot that the average rent in Orlando jumped by 21% last year. While this may seem good...
TAMPA, Fla. — Last month, some residents at Tampa's Silver Oaks Apartments were sounding off about living with broken appliances, mold and rodents. Since then, tenants say property managers have been addressing work orders, while others say the damage to their health may be beyond repair. What You Need...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has given the thumbs up for the city of Ocala to create an open container ordinance downtown. Signed on Wednesday, businesses in a designated downtown area will be able to sell alcohol outside of their restaurant or bars during city-approved events. This impacts...
MASARYKTOWN, Fla. — Update: Sabrina Hardy has been located and is safe, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office reports. The previous story is down below. Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a woman they say has been missing for five days. Sabrina Hardy, 39, was last seen around...
TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department said in a news release Friday that Assistant Chief Ruben "Butch" Delgado plans to retire from the agency and take a job in the private sector. The announcement comes after the Tampa City Council voted to confirm Mary O'Connor as the city's...
