Volunteers needed for 2nd annual Music City Grand Prix

In just a few short months, the return of the Music City Grand Prix will return for its second year. It's happening in downtown Nashville on August 4-7.

It takes hundreds of people to put on the big race, which includes volunteers that are making sure people have fun and stay safe.

The event is looking for three different categories of volunteers: Race Day Ambassadors, Access Control Volunteers and Can Do Team members.

The positions include volunteers on the ground assisting fans with basic questions about the Grand Prix, positions centered all around keeping fans and drivers safe and a team based on helping various areas that need it.

All volunteers must be 16 years or older to sign up. There is a $50 registration fee that goes to cover the cost of the volunteer uniforms, two polos, one t-shirt and a hat. Those that sign up will also get free parking, transportation, and meals during their shifts.

You can find information about signing up here.